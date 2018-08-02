A soldier from Killeen was injured in Florida when he stopped with a friend to help a woman who had just been hit by a car about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The soldier was hit by another hit-and-run driver while he was rendering aid, according to the Polk County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said on Twitter that Kalen Lawson, 20, of Killeen, “is our hero” and that Lawson suffered a broken leg in the hit-and-run near Lakeland, Florida.
The woman Lawson and his friend were trying to help died after being hit by the second hit-and-run driver, according to the sheriff’s news release.
Florida law enforcement officials are investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.