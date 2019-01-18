Spring is in the air. Or, in the case of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, in the dirt.
One lonely bluebonnet stands in a field on the Killeen campus, according to Karen Clos, university spokeswoman. Clos said the mid-January bluebonnet is the earliest she’s ever seen one.
“Who needs a groundhog to predict when winter is over?” Clos said. “At A&M-Central Texas, we have our first Warrior bluebonnet, literally standing in a field alone, to remind us that spring is on the way!”
Typically, bluebonnets may begin blooming as early as late February, and continue blooming until early June, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website of the University of Texas at Austin. Rainfall and temperature can affect the onset and intensity of blooming, the website reads, but the peak usually occurs around the first week of April.
From July to December, the Killeen area accumulated a total of 24.87 inches of rain, according to Bianca Villanueva with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. That’s up from the normal accumulation of 17.54 inches, she said.
“The winter has been fairly mild,” Villanueva said for the season so far in Killeen.
An approaching cold front will make temperatures seem more seasonal, Villanueva said, and will knock low temperatures down below freezing. No rain beyond traces Friday night is expected, according to NWS.
Saturday is expected to see a high of 50 and a low of 30. Sunday will likely see a high of 52 and a low of 36. Following the weekend, temperatures begin to climb back up.
The fate of the Warrior bluebonnet remains unclear at this time.
