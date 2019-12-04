Rail Flu Shot

Flu shots being offered at the Clear Creek Exchange on Fort Hood. 

 Courtesy Photo

The Clear Creek Exchange on Fort Hood, at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Tank Destroyer Boulevard, is the site for the walk-in, community-wide flu shot roundup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Fort Hood press center.

Tricare eligible retirees age 3 and up are eligible to get flu shots.

