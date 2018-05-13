Early voting for the Texas House District 54 runoff election starts Monday, and the two candidates in the race are hoping months of work will pay off with voter support.
For incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, a raft of mailers paid in part by political action committees and top Austin leadership have swarmed district voters, outlining what they claim as Cosper’s achievements in his first term in office and — recently — bashing his opponent’s take on property tax reform.
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus and Gov. Greg Abbott have been at odds politically, and PACs affiliated with Straus funded some of Cosper’s mailers.
However, voters wouldn’t know that, as one mailer showed a photo of a smiling Cosper next to a photo of a smiling Abbott, touting their common goals.
A mailer sent to district voters from the Associated Republicans of Texas, a political action committee funded primarily by Straus, accused Dr. Brad Buckley, of Salado, of opposing “reforms to rein in sky high property tax appraisals” and “ridiculing” Cosper’s stance on unfunded mandates from the state.
Meanwhile, Cosper, who filed an unsuccessful bill during the 85th Legislature to put an annual appraisal increase cap on commercial properties, has doubled down on that initiative.
In an email Saturday, Cosper said he wasn’t sure if the mailer accusing Buckley of not supporting property tax increases originated from his campaign. However, Cosper agreed with the thrust of the mailer.
“Mr. Buckley has been very clear that he opposes limits on property tax appraisals, which I think is very liberal position and wrong for our district,” Cosper said.” I believe very strongly in strengthening the limits on property tax appraisals to rein in out-of-control appraisal districts and protect taxpayers from big jumps in their property tax bills.”
Cosper has not only received financial support from Straus but also a swath of Austin lobbyist committees that have backed candidates linked to Straus and his Texas House funding campaign.
Those donor ties appear to be in contrast with some of Cosper’s advertisements saying he and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are on the same “winning team.”
In the lead-up to the March 6 primary, Abbott endorsed a group of challengers in House races that were opposed to Straus and Straus’ chosen candidates for GOP nominations.
On Friday, Buckley said the support Cosper has seen from Straus’ camp throughout the campaign reveals a strong tie to the soon-to-be former speaker, who Buckley said “was not as conservative as I would like to see.”
“Cosper was a Straus guy,” Buckley said. “He voted straight in line with Joe Straus and the way he wanted him to vote. The money they’re putting into this race is a direct response to that.”
Property tax reform
After Cosper leveled attacks on Buckley’s position on property appraisals in recent mailers, Buckley told the Herald on Friday he believed any appraisal increase cap would be a stop-gap to real reform and potentially harm the market.
“I want any ideas that we move forward to be toward genuine and real property tax reform,” Buckley said. “If appraisal caps can be accomplished without creating market distortions and unintended consequences, then I’m open to discussing solutions.”
Concern over property appraisal increases came to a head in summer 2017 when the Bell County Appraisal District issued annual values that showed increases as high as 5,000 percent for undeveloped commercial land on Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights.
After an upswell of protests from property owners swamped the appraisal district, those increases were cut by as much as half, providing temporary relief for property owners.
During that period, Cosper filed a piece of legislation — House Bill 298 — that would have provided a cap on commercial appraisal increases. That bill, filed late in the legislative session, never made it out of the House.
Buckley said he believed a cap of that type, similar to a 10 percent annual cap on homestead properties, could hinder actual growth in the commercial property market and wouldn’t address the underlying problems in the state’s property tax system.
“The appraisal part is just one part of it,” Buckley said. “Anything not done in the context of overall reform is not meeting the expectations of voters. Property tax reform must begin with school finance reform.”
Straus connection
The two recent mailers that have most directly gone after Buckley’s property tax platform were sent by the Associated Republicans of Texas, a Straus-funded group that has shuttled hundreds of thousands of dollars into House campaigns.
It’s not the first time the group has flexed its muscle in the District 54 race.
Cosper received a total of $53,078.55 from the Associated Republicans of Texas between Jan. 26 and Feb. 24, including a $25,000 monetary contribution and nearly $30,000 in mailers and advertising.
In addition, the House Leadership Fund — another Straus-funded group — contributed an additional $42,600 to Cosper, including a $12,600 in-kind contribution for “grassroots support.”
Meanwhile, Buckley hasn’t seen a dollar of support from either group and only a fraction of the political action committee support Cosper has.
In February, Cosper said Straus’ support was a confirmation of his conservative record.
“This is a testimony to the fact that I’m a conservative, a Republican, and I’ve worked hard and won some important victories,” Cosper told the Herald. “I have worked really hard to raise money because I want to make sure folks know about the great things we’re accomplishing, which is a testimony to a great team effort among our local, regional, and state leaders, as well as the local grassroots.”
On Friday, Buckley said Straus’ continued involvement in the race — and Cosper’s continued appeal to conservatives in advertisements — show Cosper was not the conservative representative district constituents wanted.
“Joe Straus was not as conservative as I am and not as conservative as I would like to see the speaker be,” Buckley said. “My message has resonated; the voters of District 54 know that I am a conservative. His efforts to say otherwise tell me that the voters are uncertain of his conservatism.”
Cosper said via email Saturday that he was proud to be supported by the Associated Republicans of Texas, although he didn’t agree they were a proxy for Straus.
“ART is a 40-year-old conservative committee that played a huge role in turning Texas into a Republican state,” Cosper said. “They believe in the conservative leadership I brought to the House and I would imagine they’re concerned by Mr. Buckley’s liberal positions on tax appraisals.”
Ally of Abbott?
Meanwhile, Cosper’s continued support from Straus appears to conflict with claims in his recent mailers that he is on the same “winning team” as Abbott, who has made no stranger of his opposition to Straus-backed candidates.
Straus and Abbott have been on opposite sides of a handful of GOP nomination races in Texas House seats with Abbott sometimes directly endorsing challengers to sitting House representatives with Straus’ support.
Cosper said Saturday any claims that he did not support Abbott’s platforms had no basis in fact.
“I am and have always been a strong supporter and endorser of the Governor,” Cosper said. “If anyone tries to say that I am not on the side of Governor Abbott, they are either misled or not telling the truth. If that’s the line Mr. Buckley is using, I’m afraid he is once again playing fast-and-loose with the truth to win a few votes, which is disappointing to say the least.”
While Abbott has not directly weighed in on the District 54 race, Cosper’s name has appeared alongside a number of candidates whom Abbott has opposed.
According to Texas Ethics Commission records, Cosper’s political action committee donors in recent months have also supported challengers in House runoffs against candidates in Abbott’s political sphere.
Some of those races include:
- House District 8, where Abbott-backed candidate Thomas McNutt is facing Cody Harris, who has received endorsements from some of the same PACs as Cosper.
- House District 13, where Ben Leman, another candidate with similar PAC support to Cosper, is facing Jill Wolfskill, who has been endorsed by Empower Texans, a Tea Party-affiliated nonprofit that is closely aligned with Abbott.
- House District 121, where Straus’ chosen successor, Steve Allison, is facing Empower Texans-backed Matt Beebe.
- Many of the PACs that have supported Cosper are industry groups with lobbying interests in Austin, including the Texas Medical Association PAC, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas PAC, the Texas State Teachers Association PAC and more.
With money flowing into his opponent’s campaign, Buckley said he has secured some PAC funding that will be disclosed on pre-election campaign finance reports due Monday but said financial superiority didn’t always translate to more votes.
“The main thing is messaging in these campaigns takes money,” Buckley said. “We knew were going to be outspent because our opponent’s resources are really bottomless. It’s expensive to do this, but the main thing is none of that overshadows the need to engage one on one with voters.”
