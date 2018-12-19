A fog advisory in the Killeen area from the National Weather Service will last until 11 this morning, and patchy fog may persist until about noon or so.
After that, things will start to clear up as a cold moves through the area by this evening, said NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. Rain chances are about 20 percent today, and temperatures will drop to the 40s overnight.
The high on Thursday will be in the upper 50s with 20 mph winds and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts.
