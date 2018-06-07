Doris Moore taught all four of her sons to knit, and she said they are all the better for it.
“It’s beneficial to mental health,” she said.
Everyone can benefit from slowing down in this fast-paced world and learn how to craft with string, yarn or any other material that can be woven, spun or stitched.
Anyone who wants to drop by the Coffee Beanery in the Killeen Mall on Saturday between 1 and 5 p.m. likely will be treated to a lively scene.
“Plus, it will be nice and cool inside,” Moore said.
This is the ninth year for the project, Moore said. It’s all part of a larger project, World Wide Knit in Public Day.
“Knitting and crocheting bring people together, young and old, people from different places,” Moore said. “It’s a community activity.”
Moore said experienced crafters are expected to bring their own supplies, but extra materials will be on hand for those new to the activity.
“Anyone can learn how to do this; even experienced knitters are always learning new things,” she said. "That's what we do: Learn from each other."
The club meets every Monday and Wednesday at noon at the Coffee Beanery.
Be forewarned: It can get kind of lively.
“We used to meet in the library but they kept making us be quiet,” Moore said.
The Killeen Mall is at 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive.
