In this 2017 file photo, Ford trucks are seen at Automax in Killeen. Ford topped Bell County's sales in July with 287 total vehicles sold.

The Freeman Auto Report shows an increase in total sales of new vehicles for the month of August in Bell County and Coryell County. Compared to August 2018, consumers purchased 223 more vehicles in Bell County last month. Consumers purchased 22 more vehicles in Coryell County than in August 2018.

Total sales for the first eight months are still behind 2018’s numbers in Bell County, while the numbers are up in Coryell County.

