The wet weather is going to continue to hang over Killeen for most of the week, with the clouds really only expected to clear up Tuesday evening before the rain returns Wednesday.
“You are just going to see some light drizzle for the next few days, with the sun possible coming out later in the day (today),” said meteorologist Jennifer Dunn with the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. “We are also going to see a slight warmup unfortunately as temperatures get into the low 90s on Tuesday before a cold front moves through Wednesday.”
The cold front will keep temperatures in the mid to low 80s during the day and the mid to upper 60s during the night.
When the cold front moves through the area, it will also bring more rain chances, resulting in a 40 percent chance of showers Wednesday and a 50 percent chance Thursday.
“There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the area when the rain returns,” Dunn said.
Rain chances will then begin to drop back down, with a 40 percent chance Friday making way to a 30 percent chance for the rest of the weekend.
