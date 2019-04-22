Keynote speaker retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth O. Preston met with soldiers, veterans and civilians during a Monday general membership meeting of the Central Texas Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army.
Preston was the longest sitting command sergeant major of the Army. During his career, he served with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, and 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood.
The focus of the meeting was looking at organizations that have come back to team up with AUSA and community relations.
“We have really gone back to our roots,” said Preston. “We want to put our focus back into our community partners.”
Retired Army lieutenant generals Paul “Butch” Funk, Donald Jones and Pete Taylor also honored five Vietnam veterans during the meeting. Fred Garvin, Willie Fortson, Sonny Roberts, Booker McCottrell and Roy Johnson were each given a pin along with a certificate of honor.
“This is absolutely important,” said chapter president Larry Phelps. “We probably as a nation didn’t do as good of a job as we could of done when they returned. So this chapter and our community has adopted the philosophy of taking the time to acknowledge their service and their sacrifice during a very difficult time in our nation.”
