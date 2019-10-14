Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson honors his father, Cotton Davidson, during the Gatesville Hall of Fame Banquet on March 22, 2014, at Peacock River Ranch in Gatesville.

 Herald File Photo

A former Gatesville city councilman and school board member was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday on State Highway 6 just north of Waco.

According to news reports, Dr. Tommy Davidson was driving his Volkswagen sedan south on State Highway 6 around 11:30 a.m. Friday when the car hydroplaned on the wet roadway, causing Davidson to lose control of the car and drift into the path of an 18-wheeler truck heading north.

