A Harker Heights man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity during a 2017 college visit in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Kerry Sloan, 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced to 180 months — or 15 years — in prison.
Sloan will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to minors.
He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.
During his plea hearing, Sloan admitted that while he had told the teenage minor victim that he was driving her from Texas to Tulsa for meetings with college coaches, his true intent was to sexually assault her. He also admitted to ultimately sexually assaulting the victim during the car ride and raping her at a Tulsa hotel.
According to court reports, Sloan began driving the victim back to Texas but would not let her out of his car. The victim was able to contact her family, who then called 911.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Deputies stopped the vehicle and rescued the victim.
During the investigation, victims dating back to 1990 came forward to report similar incidents involving Sloan while he was serving in the U.S. Army, courts say.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a press release that Sloan was sentenced “because he exploited that special coach-athlete relationship for his sexual gratification.”
“It takes tremendous courage for victims to come forward to report these crimes. This young lady not only spoke up for herself but she also gave a voice to the past victims who were discovered during the investigation. I am extremely proud of her tenacity and strength,” Shores said.
Sloan was remanded on Monday into the custody of the U.S. Marshals until transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
The Tulsa Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Army Criminal Investigation Division, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, and Killeen Police Department conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.