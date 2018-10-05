Larry Cole, a former Killeen City Councilman and long-time real estate appraiser with a business in downtown Killeen, died Friday after an early-morning traffic collision.
He was 81 years old.
According to Killeen police, Cole was involved in a traffic collision at 4:56 a.m. in the 4300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. He was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m.
Cole served on the council from 2006 to 2011 before he was swept out of office by recall alongside four other council members.
Prior to his time on council, Cole was long-time representative on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, where he served for 16 years.
This story will be updated.
