seafood

Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar will go into the building which once housed Hooters in Killeen at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway. A sign can be seen hung across what was the patio area of the former restaurant. Hooters closed in mid-July. 

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The former Killeen Hooters building will not stay empty long. A sign on the building at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway says that a new seafood restaurant will be moving into the vacant location.

