The former Killeen Hooters building will not stay empty long. A sign on the building at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway says that a new seafood restaurant will be moving into the vacant location.
Former Killeen Hooters will be a seafood restaurant
Thaddeus Imerman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- It's Veterans Day - Here's the list of free meals, Killeen parade info
- Trampoline park in Killeen closes down
- Two-vehicle accident shuts down traffic in westbound lanes of I-14 in Killeen
- Weiss spent decades in education, then served on Cove ISD board after retirement
- Free meals, discounts on retail and more for veterans this Veterans Day
- Killeen man accused of hitting pregnant woman with a bat
- Killeen police looking for information of woman they accuse of forgery
- Traffic backed up on Interstate 35 in Temple
- Killeen man sentenced for 2016 murder, two other felonies
- Two Fort Hood soldiers got new trucks
Images
Commented
- Man accused of aggravated robbery in Killeen (2)
- Killeen police identify 19-year-old killed on Old FM 440 (2)
- Heights reader asks why race must be brought into every conversation (1)
- Sheriff warns of phone scams in Central Texas (1)
- Boil-water notice issued in Nolanville (1)
- 5-year-old girl hit by a vehicle in north Killeen (1)
- Killeen police issue more than 120 speeding tickets Tuesday (1)
- Killeen expected to vote on Chaparral Road involvement Tuesday (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
- Staff Report, donnasypion
-
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We make sure to provide high-quality print products and services. Our core products include: Business Cards Letterheads Posters Logos Books Cups Bags Email Blasts F…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.