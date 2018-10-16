Update, 12:03 p.m.: Belton is reporting significant amounts of rain, causing flooding in several areas. On their Facebook page, Belton police remind residents to slow down, and avoid streets covered with water.
- Water covers the I-35 frontage road at Confederate Park in Belton. Both the northbound and southbound frontage roads are closed near Central Avenue and northbound at Avenue H.
- Nolan Creek is over the low-water crossing in the Shirttail Bend area
- Salado Creek is out of its banks. Chisolm Trail and South Ridge low water crossings closed.
Multiple flood warnings and closures have been issued in Coryell County.
- Flood warning: Leon River near Gatesville. At 8:45 the stage was 27.37’, and is forecasted to rise to near 31’ by this evening. Flood stage is 22’. Areas along HWY 84 and neighborhoods near this river will be impacted.
- Flood warning: Cowhouse Creek near Pidcoke. At 8:30 the stage was 18.22’, and is forecasted to rise to near 29’ by this evening. Flood stage is 20’
- County Road 1809 closed in Mound.
- State Highway 236 at the Leon River is closed
- FM 1829 at the Leon River is closed.
- FM 1829 1/2 mile south of FM 107, water reported over the roadway.
- Water covers FM 1829 in Mound
- Water is flowing over Grimes Crossing in Copperas Cove.
- Heavy water is reported on North 116 just north of Copperas Cove
- Smith Creek flooded on Highway 36 south of Gatesville near Mound.
Update, 11:40 a.m.: Fort Hood officials have reported the following road closures due to flooding on the Fort Hood Reservation:
- Turkey Run Road is closed at the Turkey Run Creek Low Water Crossing hard stand due to high water. Barricades are in place and there are patrols on the east and west side to prevent traffic from attempting to cross.
- Tank Destroyer Blvd. is closed at the Turkey Run Creek Low Water Crossing hard stand (near the Comanche Shopette) due to high water.
- A portion of Mohawk Road (near the Motorcycle Instruction Course) is flooded. There are barricades placed on the east and west end.
Residents should use caution driving across any low-water crossings in the Central Texas area especially with the continued rain in the forecast. If water is crossing the road, do not attempt to cross. Turn around, don’t drown.
The rainfall in the Killeen area has seemed nonstop this week, and according to the National Weather Service, it's not going to stop any time soon.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Tuesday for North and Central Texas.
Flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, and streams is likely through this evening, the NWS said.
The National Weather Service reported 3.68 inches have fallen in Killeen since 8 a.m. Monday, and more of the same is expected for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 40s, with periods of light to moderate rain through Saturday.
Killeen Police Department stated on its Facebook page that some areas of the city have two to three inches of standing water on the road.
Bell County Office of Emergency Management reported no low-water crossings are closed, but officials are monitoring levels of area creeks and rivers.
Wet roads can create potentially dangerous driving conditions, especially at higher speeds.
A wreck involving a pickup truck caused a traffic jam Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen. The Ford F-150 had front end damage, and damage was also seen on a nearby guardrail between the W.S. Young Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop intersections.
Emergency crews responded to an 18-wheeler wreck about 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Highway 95 and FM 93 in Temple. The truck was carrying trash and there were no injuries, according to Thomas Pechal, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue.
"Stay home, stay dry, stay safe," Chief Kimble states in a Facebook video urging area residents to avoid being on the road if travel is avoidable.
