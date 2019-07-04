The crowd that streamed into Hood Stadium on Thursday for the annual Fort Hood Independence Day Celebration seemed to have different priorities when it came to enjoying the event.
For some, it was all about the music.
“We got here probably ... a little after 4,” Amanda Murray said from her seat right in front of the stage where The Band Steele and Andy Grammer were set to perform. “We’ve been waiting fot the concert, so we’ll probably sit here until it starts. We’re here to see Andy Grammer, we’ve been excited about him coming over here and playing for everybody.”
For others, it was taking part in the activities and games.
Jonathan Edens said his wife had put him up to taking part in the H-E-B Cart Races because “she wants us to win food.”
The active-duty soldier who serves in the 53rd Quartermaster Company won his heat in the cart race with a simple strategy.
“I just threw it in there,” he said of the items he needed to place in bags and then place in his cart before he could sprint back to the finish line. “I just crammed it in the bag, put the heavy mainly in the front and the light stuff in back.”
Edens managed to finish first in the final round, adding a $150 H-E-B gift card to the $10 gift card he won in the heat race.
Thousands of people had either staked out place on the turf or taken a seat in the stands when a parade of flags from each state in the U.S. made its way onto the Hood Stadium track.
A flyover by the helicopters of the 1st Air Calvalry Brigade kicked off a tribute to the each state. Soldiers stepped forward with the flag they were carrying as each state was called. The order was determined by when the state achieved statehood. Artillery stationed on a hill behind the stadium was fired after the each state was recognized.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, the III Corps and Fort Hood commander, welcomed everyone to the celebration, but made sure to recognize those who were not able to attend the event.
“I want to point out that we’ve got about 18,000 Phantom Warriors from Fort Hood, the III Armored Corps deployed worldwide,” White said. “So I would ask that you keep those soldiers in your thoughts and prayers, and tonight, make sure if you can find one of their teammates on the field ... that you tell them thanks, and to pass that thanks on to our deployed soldiers ... (who are) providing the freedoms that we’re enjoying right now.”
Following his remarks, The Band Steele kicked off the musical portion of the event. Meanwhile, the soldiers who took part in the flag ceremony relaxed and started to enjoy the food and activities available.
Pfc. Nathan Rincon carried the Kentucky flag during the ceremony.
“It’s a great event ... to bring your families out to,” Rincon said. The California native said he was having fun and knew others were as well.
“It’s a great way to bring the community together.”
Many people were also waiting for the 30-minute fireworks show to kick off around 9:30 p.m. Christopher Haug, III Corps’ Media Relations Chief, said the $65,000 show was entirely paid for by the recycling program at Fort Hood.
It’s a show that attracts a lot of spectators, even if they don’t actually take part in the Independence Day Celebration itself.
Dozens of cars lined Clear Creek Road and the access road to Interstate 14 as they created spots to watch the fireworks and avoid the traffic afterward.
“It mainly gets a little too crowded and busy over there for us,” said Matthew Nichols as he watched his grill while waiting for dusk. “We used to go over to CTC, but it takes two hours to get out of there.
“We like it over here (because) we have an easy, easy exit when it’s time to go.”
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.