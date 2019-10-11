CRIME!

Authorities have taken into custody a Fort Hood man for allegedly setting fire to his own car, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department officials. 

The incident happened on Sept. 9 when the fire department responded to the area of Farm-to-Market 1113 and Oak Springs Road on a report of a 2019 Infiniti on fire.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.