Matthew Nathaniel Watson

A 26-year-old Fort Hood soldier is accused of getting two girls drunk in 2018, then sexually assaulting one of them, an arrest affidavit said.

Matthew Nathaniel Watson of Killeen was in the Bell County Jail Friday, held on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

