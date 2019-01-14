A Fort Hood soldier was reported dead in New Mexico on Saturday morning after his Jeep reportedly crashed into the center guardrail on Interstate 10.
According to a press release from the New Mexico DPS office and confirmed by Fort Hood spokesman Chris Haug, Spc. Cody Wilshusen, 25, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, was traveling west on Interstate 10 when his Jeep reportedly drifted off the roadway, entered the center median and crashed, causing the vehicle to roll. Wilshusen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release. A child passenger in the Jeep sustained unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital.
According to the release, alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash, and seatbelts were being used.
Wilshusen was assigned to 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.
