Scedric Moss, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, entered a Killeen Walmart last week and purchased 2,000 notebooks with the intention of donating the haul to Killeen students under the MOSS Foundation, a nonprofit he founded last year.
The school supply drive isn’t limited to donations of notebooks and will run until Aug. 17.
“I decided on notebooks because the more paper a student has to write on, the more notes they can take,” Moss said when asked why the focus on notebooks. “The more notes they take, the more material they have to study,” .
The Making Our Society Stronger (MOSS) Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to educational empowerment, development and support.
The MOSS Foundation collaborates with community members to host and coordinate events that are meant to improve the quality of life within the Killeen community.
The MOSS Foundation also serves as an advocate for the increased interest in STEAM-related industries and to provide scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Moss said the organization’s biggest accomplishment since its inception is conducting two “Historically Black Colleges and Universities” (HBCU) college fairs, one in Killeen and the other in Waco.
The Killeen HBCU college fair attracted 400 students and the Waco HBCU college fair had over 200 students in attendance.
“As a soldier in the United States Army, it is imperative that we actively seek to improve our communities,” he said. “Being active duty limits my volunteer time, but also encourages me to create the most impactful events possible with the time I do have.”
Moss has served in the Army for 15 years and has engaged the community at every duty station he was assigned to.
The MOSS Foundation encourages collaboration and input from the public for ways to best serve the youth of the community, he said.
Volunteer opportunities with the MOSS Foundation vary. The MOSS Foundation is always accepting monetary, clothing (all sizes and genders), nonperishable food items, baby items, and donations.
For more information, contact The Moss Foundation through Facebook, www.facebook.com/TheMOSSFoundation; via email MakingOurSocietyStronger@gmail.com; or on Instagram @MakingOurSocietyStronger.
