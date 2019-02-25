A Fort Hood soldier was killed by an accused drunk driver Feb. 15 in Edinburg, according to local news reports.
The soldier was outside her stalled vehicle when she was struck by a Mustang, according to reports that said she had been pushing her vehicle to the side of the road after two of her tires blew out. She was headed to Donna, in the Rio Grande Valley, to visit her fiance from Fort Hood.
Officials accused 25-year-old Edward Leo Magallan of driving the Mustang while under the influence of alcohol.
In November, roughly 700 troops from Fort Hood were deployed to Donna for the border mission. Fort Hood still has troops from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, 89th Military Police Brigade and the 36th Engineer Brigade deployed to Donna. The troops were originally deployed by President Donald Trump in response to a caravan of migrants slowly making its way through Mexico toward the United States.
Fort Hood officials had not responded to requests for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.