Helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade "Air Cav" and soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade left Monday from Fort Hood to move closer to Hurricane Dorian's expected impact area, the Army said in a tweet.
"Given the storm's changing path, the agility and responsiveness of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) forces, including the ability to rapidly move and sustain personnel and equipment, and, if needed, conduct search and rescue operations, is critically important," according to the tweet from U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and USNORTHCOM.
