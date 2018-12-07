A Fort Hood brigade with about 4,000 soldiers will soon be heading to the Mojave Desert for training.
The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is scheduled to attend a training rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, next month.
“The deployment of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California is a vital training opportunity,” said Col. Kevin Capra, the brigade’s commander. “It gives us a unique opportunity to test ourselves, our systems and our tactics against a near-peer force that cannot be replicated at Fort Hood.”
In addition to its seven organic battalions, the Greywolf brigade will deploy to Fort Irwin with the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, the 2nd Chemical Battalion and the 1st Platoon, 401st Military Police Company from Fort Hood, as well as Army National Guard and Reserve units from 12 states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
“We are very excited about the integration of the National Guard and Reserve units as well as the active duty units from here at Fort Hood,” said Capra. “It supports the Army’s Total Force Partnership, will significantly enhance our capabilities and helps validate our readiness to respond to any mission we are given.”
The Greywolf Brigade has M1A2 Abrams tanks, M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M109A6 Paladin self-propelled Howitzers and over 4,000 soldiers.
While training rotations to the National Training Center can indicate a future deployment for a unit, the Army has not issued a public announcement that 3rd Brigade is deploying next year.
