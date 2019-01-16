Fort Hood’s old Carl R. Darnall Hospital will soon be named after a former Army general who made a lasting impact on the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
The former hospital — Building 36,000 — will be named after Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker in a ceremony set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Shoemaker, who died almost 18 months ago at age 93, served as the III Corps and Fort Hood commander from March 1975 to November 1977. He later became U.S. Army Forces Command commander, a four-star position that only few Army officers achieve.
The former hospital, near Fort Hood’s main gate, will officially be named “the Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker Center in honor of a former III Corps and U.S. Army Forces Command commander who retired in the Central Texas area and spent his retired life helping the community,” according to a statement from Fort Hood.
The center will house many of Fort Hood’s helping agencies including Child Youth Services; Army Community Services; Defense Finance & Accounting Service finance office; Dental Health Activity; 418th Contracting Brigade; Red Cross; Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Programs; Fort Hood’s Medical Home and Sleep Center; Medical Logistics; Integrated Disability Evaluation System; Human Resources Administrative Services Division; American Federation of Government Employees; VA – Vocational Rehab & Employment Center; Army Research Institute; and Office of Personnel Management, according to Fort Hood.
Future occupants include the Army Substance Abuse Program Office and Survivor Outreach Services.
The old Darnall building, built more than 50 years, was Fort Hood’s main hospital until the new Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center — a 950,000 square-foot facility — opened up nearby in 2016.
After retiring from the Army, Shoemaker moved to a home near Nolanville, and was a longtime Bell County commissioner. He continued to support Fort Hood and the area until he died in 2017. Shoemaker High School in Killeen is also named after him.
