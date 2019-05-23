High water levels on Belton Lake caused the annual Fort Hood Water Fest to be changed, and will now be celebrated during Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1.
The event is open to all and costs $3 per carload for those with Department of Defense IDs and $10 for others. The event will feature inflatables, a zipline, water wars and more as well as fee based concessions and pony rides.
Belton Lake is around 11 feet above normal elevation and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is around eight feet above normal elevation.
For more information on the event, go to hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/bloras-summer-bash/3274163/39521
