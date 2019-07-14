A local playwright will soon take her play that recently debuted in Killeen up the highway to Waco.
“Four Women” is set to have an encore performance at Waco’s Lee Lockwood Museum at 6:30 p.m. on July 27.
A packed crowd of approximately 250 people watched the first performance of the play June 28 at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center.
Inspired by Nina Simone’s song “Four Women,” Kerry Ann Frazier’s original music-filled production delves into the lives of four young women who seem to be unlucky in love and have experienced hardship. They come together to settle their mother’s estate, and with that share their experiences of her as they were growing up.
Frazier wrote and directed the musical.
Frazier, a Harker Heights resident, originally moved to the Killeen-Fort Hood area in 2010 with her husband who was in the military.
“Nina Simone is one of my favorite singers,” said Frazier. “And I just wanted to explore her story and create a story that any woman can relate to, no matter their ethnic identity or socio-economic status.”
For more than 23 years, Frazier and her productions KZfrazier Drama have been creating plays, movies and other forms of entertainment across the United States, traveling as far as Chicago.
Serving as a vivid reminder of how individual experiences can be but a part of a person’s life story and how understanding can provide greater meaning, “Four Women” shows how tragedy and hardship can transform into sources of strength — with several humorous segments thrown in to delight and entertain the audience.
Many in the audience at the recent Killeen performance, like James Douglas, swayed in their seats to the rhythm of the music, enjoying every moment.
“I love it because you don’t get to see a show like this anymore,” Douglas said.
A portion of the proceeds from the musical will benefit programs like CASA and The Garden of Hope, which offers support services related to homeless, domestic violence, and sex trafficking in the local area.
According to the producation company’s website, its mission statement is to “Impact, Influence, Inspire, Educate, and Empower using Creative Arts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.