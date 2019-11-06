Community Hands of Central Texas will hold a fourth community education forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The forum, open to the public, will cover how local school students can reach their maximum potential, what the new Killeen Independent School District bond proposal means for the community, equity and the student discipline process, and how to improve community and school relationships, according to an event flyer.
