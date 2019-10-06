Fragrance 1.jpeg
In a Killeen store recently, Marianne Michels takes a close look at the label of a body wash bottle to determine if its ingredients contain fragrance.
 Lisa Davidson | Herald

Most people love the smell of exquisite perfume or scented lotions. But to some fragrance is anything but pleasant, according to a local health expert.

Fragrance allergies affect approximately 1% of the population. Experts differentiate between contact dermatitis and irritant contact dermatitis.

Fragrance 2.jpeg
 
Fragrance is a common ingredient of most personal hygiene products. Inadequate labels on some products make it harder for patients with allergies and sensitivities to find products they can use safely.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.