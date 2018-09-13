A free, walk-in clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Jesus Hope and Love Mission, 818 N. 4th St. in Killeen.
The clinic will provide services for children and adults.
“We asked for services for adults this time because adults most of the time don’t get this type of benefit, and this time they (the health care volunteers) said, ‘OK’ So this time, we are doing both children and adults,” said Mission Pastor Steven Chae.
Health care services are provided by volunteers from Baylor Scott & White, the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor School of Nursing and the Temple Lion’s Club.
“It’s all about our community,” Chae said. “We can work together to help our community.”
Health care services have always typically included well and sick visits; treatment of infections, coughs, and colds; and vision, hearing and dental screenings, just to name a few. However, with services being expanded to include adults, diabetes and blood pressure checks will also be available.
In addition, Chae said that he was told that there would also be a table there to provide the adults information on obtaining other state services, such as WIC and food stamps.
Chae and Mission volunteers will be providing lunch at the event.
Sign-ups begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email fmschildrensclinic@gmail.com
