Flu shots

Copperas Cove Independent School District employee Brandy Petty gets her flu shot during a clinic Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at the district’s Training and Services Center. The event was a collaboration between Walgreens of Copperas Cove and CCISD.

 David H. Hardin | Herald

Free flu shots are available for community members 6 months old and older from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at AdventHealth in Killeen in the lobby of the surgery center, according to a news release from AdventHealth.

The shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

