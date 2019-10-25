The Central Texas Past Potentates Council is hosting the Clayton Crawford Children’s Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights.
The tournament is free and open to children ages 3 to 17. Prizes for biggest fish and total weight will be awarded. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and entrants must bring their own fishing gear. For more information contact Victor Wiggins at 254-466-3441.
