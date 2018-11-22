Thanksgiving is about more than good food — it’s about giving back to the community.
That was the spirit behind a free lunch Thursday sponsored by McCall’s World Famous Barbecue and Soul Food in downtown Killeen, which provided meals to a handful of people who came through the restaurant’s doors over the course of the one-hour event.
One of those seeking a hot meal was Shondra Thompson, a woman who lives in an apartment unit in North Killeen and had no family to share the day with.
Outside the restaurant on Avenue C in downtown Killeen, Shondra said the holidays were a difficult time as her family was on the other side of the country and she had few friends to count on in difficult times.
“It’s hard out here,” she said. “Every day is one dollar to the next, so getting a break from that grind feels good.”
The event at McCall’s BBQ was one of a group of free lunches throughout the day Thursday, providing free meals for low-income families, those looking for fellowship and the homeless at the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter on Sprott Avenue in downtown Killeen.
