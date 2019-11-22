A Killeen church is providing free meals at two locations on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
The meals will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, and from noon to 1 p.m. at the Killeen Mission Soup Kitchen, 205 W. Ave. C.
