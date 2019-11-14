Pet Adoption

Information on the pet adoption event on a flyer.

 Courtesy Photo

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a free pet adoption event today and Friday for dogs and cats, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department Facebook page.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and all adoptable cats and dogs are available.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

