The 10th annual Movies in Your Park Series provides free entertainment for Killeen area residents.
“The purpose is to provide free family events for the community,” said Heather Buller, recreation manager for events for the Parks and Recreation department. “We hope families will get out and enjoy our parks.”
“Smallfoot” will be the first featured movie; it will premiere June 14 at the Killeen Amphitheater at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Pre-show games and prizes will begin at 8 p.m.
Free films will continue to be shown for the next four weeks, with “Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks the Internet” scheduled for June 28, “How to Train Your Dragon 3” to be shown July 12 and “The Lego Movie 2” featured on July 26.
“We kind of talk amongst the staff to select which movies to show,” Buller said. “We try to pick some of the most popular of released films and we ask the staff with children what they would bring their children to go see.”
All movies are rated PG or G and geared toward children to make the event family friendly, Buller said.
After the Movies in Your Park Series concludes, the city will offer another free event for families to finish out the summer: a Back to School Splash Bash at the Long Branch Splash Pad at 1101 Branch Drive from 3-6 p.m. August 17.
The Bowles family first attended the outdoor movie event two years ago when their oldest son was a year old. The last two movies the Copperas Cove family saw at the Killeen Amphitheater were “Despicable Me 3” and “Coco,” Erin Bowles said.
“I liked the ability to bring Steven to a movie with no pressure for him to sit quietly,” Erin Bowles recalled. “Especially when he was younger and his attention span was very limited. It was also a great opportunity to meet new friends.”
When the Bowles decided Erin should quit her job as a special education teacher to stay home with their children, they have become especially intentional about seeking out opportunities to spend time with peers and make new friends.
“Events like this make it possible—and the fact that they are free make it even more possible as a one-income family,” Erin Bowles said.
Bruce Bowles works as an English professor and the director of the writing center at Texas A&M.
The Bowles family is looking forward to going to at least a couple of the featured films again this year—this time with 8-month-old Addy in tow.
“Steven loves “Smallfoot” and “Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet,” so we will try to make it to both of those,” Erin Bowles said.
Event organizers suggest attendees bring their own blanket or lawn chair to be comfortable during the movie. Snacks and drinks can also be brought; however, no alcoholic beverages or glass containers are permitted, according to event organizers.
Now a seasoned attendee of the Movie in Your Park event, Bowles suggests families plan to arrive early and bring additional entertainment for the children to enjoy while they wait for the film to start, in addition to snacks and drinks.
“I would recommend getting there early—especially if you have a young child that will need to sit toward the front to see,” Erin Bowles said. “I’m very glad we brought extra water and outdoor toys to play with on the blanket. Bubbles were a big hit with him and all the kids around us as well.”
Erin Bowles said she also brought baby wipes she had frozen in the package to cool their hands and faces when the weather was especially hot. This year, she said she would also like to bring battery-operated fans.
But above all things, relax and have fun, she said.
“If you can’t make it to the end of the movie, that’s okay,” she said. “The first ones we went to, we only stayed for half the movie, and that was perfect.”
