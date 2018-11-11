COPPERAS COVE — Frigid air was no match for the fiery patriotism on display Saturday in the Copperas Cove Veterans Day Parade.
The annual parade started at the VFW Post 8577, then went down Veterans Avenue and traveled downtown to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Several city businesses and organizations displayed U.S. flags and distributed poppy flowers and candy in honor of those affiliated with the military.
Residents bundled in warm clothing marveled at those marching who were both young and old. The Copperas Cove Independent School District was well represented by its High School JROTC battalion, Pride of Cove Marching Band and Cheerleaders.
About 60 motorcyclists on 20 bikes with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association rode through the parade per tradition, said CVMA leader David Rico Morrero.
“It’s an honor to be able to support veterans in this way,” Morrero said. “We’ve got a ton of people out here and always enjoy being a part of this.”
