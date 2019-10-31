Weather clouds

Heavy cloud cover sat over Killeen all day Wednesday.

 Hunter King | Herald

Temperatures this morning will drop below freezing, possibly into the upper 20s, and a freeze warning is in effect for Killeen, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes.

A freeze warning implies that the freezing temperatures and conditions are highly likely to occur, according to Barnes.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.