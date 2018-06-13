The In-N-Out Burger on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen is open for business Wednesday following a statewide closure earlier this week due to bun quality.
“I don’t mind that they closed for a day,” said Michael Davidson, a Killeen resident who was eating lunch at the burger joint Wednesday. “I just had to wait a little longer to get my burger fix.”
The franchise abruptly closed 36 stores across Texas Monday afternoon due to an issue with the quality of buns.
Buns delivered in Texas did not measure up to the company’s quality standards but did not present any food safety concerns, according to a news release from Bob Lang Jr., the company’s executive vice president.
The company had no additional information regarding the exact issue with the buns as of Wednesday morning.
