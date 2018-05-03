After almost summer-like highs earlier in the week, Friday's temperatures will be dropping, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected, as well, with a 90 percent likelihood of precipitation in the forecast. Estimated rainfall will be between one and two inches.
"There's a big storm system moving across the country right now," said Ted Ryan, meteorologist with the NWS Dallas/Fort Worth office. That system will bring a slow-moving cold front through the Killeen area on Friday.
The temperature will drop into the high 60s by 9 a.m. Friday, and into the 50s overnight. Chances of rainfall extend through the night and into Saturday morning.
Temperatures do recover on Saturday, predicted to rise into the upper 70s, and skies will clear by Saturday night with light winds and a low in the mid-50s.
Sunday will see sunny conditions and highs returning to the mid-80s. Those conditions are predicted to last into the work week, as well.
