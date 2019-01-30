Family and friends gathered Wednesday evening to mourn the loss of Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Kelton Sphaler during a funeral service at Chisholm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
“Thank you for coming out here this evening to honor my son,” Sherry Sphaler said of her son Kelton during the service.
Sphaler, 25, was involved in a boating accident Jan. 21 at Belton Lake.
Sphaler’s body was found Jan. 22 near Sparta Valley Park.
“I do not know everything, but I do know God has a plan,” said Sphaler’s brother, Army Spc. Aulbre Calvin Sphaler during the eulogy. “I trust God needed him more than I needed a brother, more than my parents needed a son, more than Shalee needed a husband and more than Scarlett needed a dad.”
Kelton Sphaler, who was with Fort Hood’s 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was with two other men when the incident occurred. One of the men is still missing.
Crystal Fields and her cadaver dog, Riegel, assisted Monday and Tuesday at the family’s request in the search for 25-year-old Scott Weinhold — the fisherman missing more than a week later after a lake outing turned into a tragedy.
The search Tuesday centered near the Arrowhead Point boat ramp and the Westcliff Park waterfall. Earlier in the day, a helicopter was at Temple Lake Park.
Riegel scented something near the waterfall and it was checked out by a boat with high-powered sonar technology. However, nothing was located in that area, Fields said.
Searches were done west of Westcliff Park and near the mouth of Cowhouse Creek. Last week, a search
The third man was able to swim to shore, where he was able to light a fire and was found at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sphaler is survived by his wife, Shalee; daughter Scarlett; mother, Sherry Sphaler; father, Gary Calvin Sphaler; and brother, Specialist Aulbre Calvin Sphaler.
