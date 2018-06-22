Friends affectionately called the mother of four “Lady Mae.”
As Killeen Police Department detectives continue to investigate the murder of Heather Mae Walker, 29, friends are keeping her memory close and trying to raise money on GoFundMe for the family she leaves behind.
Walker was killed in Killeen two weeks ago, on Saturday, June 9.
A sisterhood
Walker’s friends were her family, one friend said.
Britney Taylor knew Walker for 12 years, since college when they worked together.
“She was young, married, and so full of energy and laughs--that’s what I recall vividly about first meeting her,” Taylor said. “She was hilarious, and her energy was infectious. I began to consider her the sister I’ve always wanted.”
Taylor said Walker had recently left the military and decided to bring her family to Texas. “Her stay in Killeen was meant to be a temporary one,” she said.
Walker’s four children are staying with family.
The children, a 9-year-old, two 8-year-olds and a 1-year-old, “seem to be doing well despite the recent events,” Taylor said.
Another friend admired Walker’s strength as a working mom. “On just a few hours of sleep she was caring for a toddler and two babies while working on her degree on psychology,” said Fabienne Samedi. She said she has too many memories of her friend to count, from making Starbucks runs to cooking together.
Samedi said Walker was a person who celebrated everyone’s success, and was a friend always there to comfort.
Walker grew up in Washington and was a proud soldier.
Samedi remembers when Walker got back from basic training. “She was mentally and physically stronger than ever,” she said. “She had a newfound confidence knowing that she was serving our country.”
Another friend in the sisterhood memorialized her friend on Facebook.
“She was truly the best,” said Winsome Simone Battle. “I just want justice for my Heather Mae.”
Battle said she will hold on to the memories she shared with Walker.
“This beautiful mother, sister, daughter, and friend deserved so much better than this life gave her,” Battle said. “I will always remember her as the vibrant, classy, determined, intelligent, and talented woman she was.”
The group of friends have started a GoFundMe page to help support Walker’s family by raising funds to cover transportation, memorial and funeral expenses.
It is true that in every photo of Walker, she is smiling, joyful.
“Heather was the type to invite strangers to her house if she knew they didn’t have anywhere to eat for Thanksgiving,” Taylor said. “She was the one to give her last for someone she felt might need it more.”
Friends mentioned the heartbreaking nature of her last Facebook post, on June 7: "Making plans. I want so much more for myself and my kids. No more putting off my goals and dreams. I have a passion inside of me that I can not continue to starve. I will survive and flourish."
The case
Detectives are “looking into several persons of interest” in the city’s most recent homicide, but no arrests have been made, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Thursday.
“At this time we are not releasing any more information,” Miramontez said. “The case is actively being worked and there is still a lot of information to go through.”
Police were called to the residence in the 2800 block of Phoenix Drive around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive and suffering from multiple wounds, according to a Killeen Police Department press release.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Walker dead at 3:20 p.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to the news release.
Walker's death is the third criminal homicide investigation in 2018.
