Despite the frigid temperatures Monday night, the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter was not at full capacity, but it was close, according to Larry Moehnke, vice president of the Families in Crisis board of directors.

The shelter has a capacity of 78 beds — 54 for men and 24 for women/families. Moehnke said 76 people stayed at the shelter Monday night.

