The annual seasonal transition from the winter fuel blend to the spring fuel blend has caused the price of gas to spike in the past week. The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.42 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 7 cents more than last week and is 31 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
“As gas prices rise, drivers looking to save can implement a few techniques to help get the most out of each gallon,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “To maintain fuel efficiency drivers should have required maintenance performed under the hood, avoid starting and stopping quickly, and keep tires properly inflated.”
Gas prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks, according to market analysts.
In Killeen, the lowest price for regular gas on Saturday could be found at the Exxon, 104 W. Elms Road, at $2.25 per gallon. The Star Mart, 3322 Rancier Ave., had a posted price for $2.28 per gallon. Valero, 4402 E. Rancier Ave., had a gallon of gas for $2.33, while other Valero stations, 1104 W. Rancier Ave. and 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, had the price at $2.35 per gallon.
Harker Heights had the area’s lowest price for regular gas on Saturday at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, with $2.24 per gallon. Three stations had a price of $2.27 per gallon: Walmart, 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, and H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail. Valero, 601 E. Central TeXas Expressway, had a posted price of $2.29 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the price Saturday for a gallon of regular gas was $2.29 at both Alon, 102 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, and Exxon, 2411 E. Business U.S. Highway 190. The Exxon at 238 W. Business U.S. Highway 190 had a price of $2.32 per gallon. Valero, 1103 S. Farm-to-Market 116, was selling gas at $2.34 per gallon, and 7-Eleven, 2124 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 had a posted price of $2.35 per gallon.
