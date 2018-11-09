With Veterans Day celebrations taking place across the area, the National Mounted Warfare Foundation is offering the chance to honor a loved one in a lasting way. The foundation has launched a commemorative brick campaign to further its fundraising efforts toward the goal of constructing a new museum facility.
Bricks can be purchased and customized on the group’s website, and will be installed on the grounds of the new museum.
The Mounted Warfare Foundation was formed in 2011 to spearhead the planning and fundraising for the future museum.
According to the foundation, museum will provide a unique, interactive educational experience, preserving and interpreting the story of mounted units and soldiers who have served at Fort Hood and worldwide, and the rich history, values and heritage of Central Texas.
The museum is slated to open in 2021, contingent on the fundraising efforts. The foundation is currently at 78 percent of its goal of raising over $11 million for the project, and hopes the brick campaign will help make a significant step toward completion.
