A local woman has taken it upon herself to help raise funds for military members in need, and she and several other local vendors met at Hallmark Lanes in Killeen on Sunday for their first military fundraiser.
“I just like to be a positive influence on other,” event organizer Megan Tozier said. “There was a need for some help from a military group and we wanted to provide help.”
Tozier said the group that the vendors were raising money for wished to remain anonymous, but they said that any donation would be appreciated. The vendors were selling jewelry, paper crafts and hand painted wood designs.
“A lot of groups lost funding this Fall, so this is a way to help out,” Tozier said.
Tozier also said she could be contacted directly at MeganTozier.PremierDesigns@gmail.com if people wish to donate.
