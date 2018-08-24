Chuck E Cheese in Killeen along with Metroplex Foundation are getting in another fun day right before school starts for Killeen students. From 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, the public is invited to Chuck E Cheese in Killeen and can get 10 free play points just for saying, “Metroplex Foundation.”
Free play points are limited to one card per visitor. Fifteen percent of purchases during the time will be donated to the Metroplex Foundation, a local nonprofit.
