After the Labor Day holiday, this week will be relatively quiet for locals until next weekend.
Events are slated throughout the Central Texas corridor beginning Friday.
Residents of all ages from Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and Fort Hood to Belton will have opportunities to get involved in several nonprofit fundraisers.
Locals will also have the opportunity to unwind from a busy work and school week with some family fun at community festivals, including a Polynesian festival in Killeen and the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest, both scheduled for Saturday.
Friday
Educated Angels, a charity foundation that raises money for education locally and puts the funds back into the community, will host a meet and greet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton. At the meeting, the charity will discuss plans to raise money for Central Texas students and organizations and the special needs community. Attendees are invited to join to find out more information on how to get involved.
Saturday
The Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant will host a Little Dawg and Little Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance from 4 to 6 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove. Children ages 2 to 12 are invited to enjoy this age-appropriate dance, which will feature a red carpet walk, dancing, food and fun. All children must have a chaperone and groups of eight or more may reserve a table. All proceeds will benefit the Copperas Cove Independen School District’s dyslexia awareness programs. Admission is $10 and tickets may be purchased at www.facebook.com/events/281531299318896/
The Killeen SOPoly Festival, a Polynesian style festival, will be from noon to 9 p.m. at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. The festival will feature performers, vendors, cuisine and family fun. For more information, or to apply to be a vendor/performer at the event, email sopolyent@gmail.com.
The Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest will be from 2 to 10 p.m. at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 East Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights. The event will feature live music, culinary chefs, food, artists, craft breweries, Texas wineries, a Wine 101 class and more. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to http://harker-heights.chambermaster.com/events/details/hh-food-wine-brew-festival-21214
Pink Warrior Angels, the local nonprofit that offers emotional support, education, mentoring and more to individuals fighting cancer, will host “Painting with a Purpose” from 4 to 6 p.m. at Painting with a Twist, 716 Indian Trail, No. 220, Harker Heights. Tickets are $35 and are limited to 44 attendees. There will be door prizes and snacks. Attendees are also invited to bring their own alcohol. All proceeds will benefit the organization. For more information, go to pinkwarriorangels.org. To purchase tickets, go to www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/harker-heights/event/1379350/.
“Hunting and Fishing Day” will be from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Center, building 1937, Rod and Gun Club Loop at Fort Hood. The event will also take place at Cantonment B Pond for the fishing derby; participants must have their own equipment and bait, as well as a fishing license and permit. There will also be an archery shoot, turkey shoot and a turkey calling contest. A barbecue lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is $8 for adults and $4 for children 13 and younger. Awards and prizes for winners of the contests will be given out at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-532-4552.
Fort Hood will host a “Dream Big, Princess Party” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at building 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood. Tea and cookies will be available for all princesses in attendance.
There will be a UFC 228 Fight Night watch party from 7 to 11 p.m. at Backbone NCO Lounge, between Tank Destroyer Boulevard and 761st Tank Battalion Avenue, building 194. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. Food and bar services will be available for purchase as attendees watch Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley put his title on the line for the fourth time against undefeated British fighter Darren Till. For more information, call 254-532-5073 or go to https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/ufc-228-fight-night-watch-party/2542481/30622.
The Belton Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Park Drive, Belton. The route length is three miles long and there is no fee to register. Participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. For more information or to register, go to http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/TX-CapitalofTexas?fr_id=11532&pg=entry or call 512-516-9590.
The “CASA by the Pool” community social will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at La Rio Mansion, 4501 Dice Grove Road, Belton. The event will feature food, a silent auction, music, wine and more. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/casa-by-the-pool-tickets-48224173802?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization Court Appointed Special Services Advocates, or CASA, which provides support volunteers for children who enter the foster care system.
