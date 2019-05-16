Fundraising efforts are ramping up for Killeen’s homeless shelter, set to temporarily close Saturday for an undetermined amount of time due to a shortage in funding.
Officials with the downtown shelter open to men and women said the 75-bed facility could be closed for weeks or longer as funds are sought to keep the shelter running.
Since news of the closing broke earlier this week, following a Monday decision by the shelter’s board, a lot of people in the community have been asking how they can help, said Suzanne Armour, the shelter’s director of programs.
Officials have also been busy sending out letters “looking for grants,” she said Thursday.
An online GoFundMe account was set up Wednesday with a goal of $200,000. A separate fundraising account with a $200,000 goal was set up on Facebook.
“It’s moving along, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Armour said.
Ways to donate:
- The shelter’s website has a donate option: http://familiesincrisis.net/
- A fundraiser was created on Facebook by Lisa Griffin, a board member of the shelter, and Mike Kriegel, the board president: https://www.facebook.com/donate/301357674123600/301357677456933/
- By mail: Checks can be sent to Families in Crises, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, TX., 76540.
- GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/friends-in-crisis-shelter
Donors can get a receipt for their donation, officials said.
“Donations of any size will help reestablish this critical service for some of the most vulnerable in our community,” according to the shelter’s GoFundMe page. “The work we do meets the needs of 75 people each night. The operating costs for the shelter and services we provide average $30,000 a month, or $1,000 per day.”
The shelter at 412 E. Sprott St. is a renovated church operated through Families In Crisis, a 501(c)3 nonprofit,
The organization also operates two shelters for domestic violence victims — one in Killeen that houses 65 people and one in Temple that houses 15. Those will both stay open, officials said.
