A funeral service has been scheduled for a Killeen second-grader who died of pneumococcal meningitis last week.
The service for Damonte DeShannon is set to be held at the EPIC Church, 6300 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Bell County Public Health Department, Damonte had been hospitalized with bacterial meningitis, and died at the hospital last Wednesday.
Bacterial meningitis is an inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord and can be caused by a variety of different strands of bacteria.
Damonte attended school at Saegert Elementary in Killeen and leaves behind his parents Kimberly Douglas and Robert DeShannon II as well as his three brothers Amos Raeford, Kymoni Raeford and Omarion Wright.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is handling the funeral arrangements.
Damonte’s obituary on the funeral home’s website described the 8-year-old as “loved by all of his friends and teachers” as well as a child who “would bring joy into the hearts of all that knew him.”
Damonte was born 2010 in Fayetteville, N.C., and was a resident of the Killeen area for the last two years.
According to his obituary, he loved to go to school, learn and draw. Damonte’s dream was to become a fireman one day.
His obituary said, “he had the heart of a protector and proved it one day when during a fire drill at school he helped a classmate with autism out of the building.”
His family asked for people to send fire trucks and teddy bears for the service instead of flowers.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to help with the family’s expenses.
The link to the GoFundMe page for Damonte is: https://www.gofundme.com/damonte039s-memories?utm_sourcefacebook&utm_mediumsocial&utm_campaignfb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclidIwAR1mfh9i1t68rRm6ivn9dP0NwDQ9O5ORxMyD0zHKqfJGFwOJqrmmO8RFcN
“Although his life was a short 8 years, Damonte will leave a legacy of love that will live in the memories of all that knew him for years to come,” his obituary stated.
