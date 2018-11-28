A visitation and funeral service have been set for Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, pastor of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Central Texas Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 6, at the church. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of Holcomb’s funeral arrangements. The family will be having a private burial.
Holcomb’s role in the community was noted by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
“I had the honor to visit his church a few times, and he was a tremendous leader, one of the true leaders of our community because he led from his heart,” Segarra said. “He always had great compassion and heart, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family and his church congregation.”
Holcomb, 66, was born and raised in Philadelphia. He arrived at Fort Hood in January 1980 and “immediately began a Bible study that took roots and blossomed in the first week,” according to his biography on the church’s website.
He started the Christian House of Prayer Ministries in 1981 with a membership of 13 people. It is now one of the largest ministries in the Central Texas area. Holcomb said he was called by God to leave the military and enter the ministry.
“He is truly going to be missed,” Segarra said.
Many members of the community spoke to the Herald on Tuesday about the bishop’s role. You can read about that at bit.ly/KDHBishopHolcomb
