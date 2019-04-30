Two Gatesville teenagers who died in a recent wreck will be mourned at funeral services this week.
Visitation for Ethan Sandell will take place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scott's Funeral Home, 2425 E. Main St. in Gatesville. Services for Sandell will take place 3 p.m. Thursday at Coryell Community Church, 115 N. Levita Road in Gatesville.
Visitation for Kyle Tennison will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville. Services for Tennison will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Coryell Community Church in Gatesville.
